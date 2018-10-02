Armed Groups target Umayyad Square surroundings with rocket shell causing eruption of fire in power plant

Damascus, SANA- A rocket shell fired by the armed groups positioned in the Eastern Ghouta fell on the surroundings of the Umayyad Square, causing the eruption of fire at the power plant, a source at Damascus Police Command said.

In a statement to SANA reporter, Minister of Electricity, Eng. Mohamed Zuhair Kharbotli, said that terrorism on Saturday targeted one of the power plants in Damascus with a capacity of 30 megawatts and at a cost of SYP 50 million which led to the burning of the plant totally.”

Kharbotli added that the firefighter teams of Damascus fire brigade managed to extinguish the fire and prevent it to extend to a nearby station.”

In response to the terrorist attack, army units carried out precise strikes against the areas from which the shells were fired in the depth of the eastern Ghouta, destroying the armed groups’ fortified positions and shells launching pads and inflicting heavy losses upon the armed groups.

Ghossoun/