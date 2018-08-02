The Army regains control over eight new villages in Hama, Aleppo countryside

Hama, SANA- Units of Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with the popular defense groups, regained control over eight new villages in Hama northeastern countryside and Aleppo southern countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that units of the army launched intensive military operations against the gatherings and fortified positions of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in the last span of the pocket besieging Daesh ranks by the Syrian army on the administrative borders of Hama and Aleppo countryside, establishing control over Kaser Ebn Wardan, al-Msetbeh, Rasem Madha, Jib al-Hab, Rajem Jaara, Makhlaf Shamali, Ayn Zarka, and Abu Mayal villages.

English Bulletin