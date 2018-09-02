Moscow: US military presence in Syria is serious threat to security stability in the country

Moscow, SANA- Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova affirmed that the US military presence in Syria poses dangerous threat to the political process and territorial integrity of the country.

“The US illegal military presence on the Syrian lands is dangerous challenge before realizing safety and security there and preserving its territorial integrity,” Zakharova said at a weekly press conference on Thursday.

She added that the US exploits the pretext of the chemical weapons to undermine the political settlement to the crisis, saying that the US seems to be depending, in the previous period upon infiltrating uncertain information by some sides and other topics without any confirmed facts.

The Spokeswoman went on to say that the US destabilizes the conditions in Syria and the entire region through supporting the terrorist groups, and it seeks to foil the Syrian-Syrian Dialogue Congress of Sochi and under-estimate its outcomes.

She reiterated her country’s unremitting support to the political settlement process to resolve the Syrian crisis.

Maya Dayoub/Mazen