Thousands of Afrin’s citizens take to the streets denouncing Turkish assault

Aleppo, SANA – Thousands of citizens took to the streets of Afrin to denounce the Turkish aggression on their city.

The aggression of the Turkish regime on the Afrin area entered its nineteenth day, with hundreds of civilians having been killed or injured as a result of targeting homes, infrastructure, and public facilities.

The protesters said that Afrin is part of the Syrian territory and will not allow the invaders to desecrate their soil, stressing that the fate of the aggressors will be defeat and that the Syrians are unified in the face of terrorism.

SANA’s reporter, who toured the city of Afrin, documented the massive destruction caused by the Turkish assault as he also met a number of citizens who affirmed their commitment to their city and to confronting the Turkish aggression as Syrian citizens defending themselves, their properties, their homes, and their identity, no matter what.

Speaking to SANA, Director of Afrin Hospital Dr Khalil Ahmed Sabri said that most of the injuries were children, women and elderly people of the displaced families.

He added that since the beginning of the aggression, the Turkish regime has committed many massacres against civilians, especially in the border villages, and claimed the lives of entire families.

Sabri talked about one of the cases that is still under treatment; in this case a civilian and three members of his family were injured while his 9-year-old son was killed in the Turkish shelling that targeted the city of Afrin.

He said that the Turkish forces committed a numerous massacres during their ruthless aggression on Syria.

Sabri pointed out to a family of seven members who were killed in Maabatli town in addition to 12 members of one family when the Turkish forces bombarded one of poultry houses in the same town, and that three Armenian displaced civilians also killed in a massacre in the town of Rajo.

Since the first day of the Turkish aggression on Afrin in northern Syria, Afrin Hospital has received the bodies of 142 civilians and nearly 345 wounded, all of them civilians.

English Bulletin