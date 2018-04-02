Army hunts down Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in Hama countryside

Sunday / 4 / 02 / 2018
Syrian Arab News Agency S A N A
Syria and the World
Syrian, Egyptian Journalists agree on enhancing cooperation
4 February، 2018
Syria condemns US allegation about use of chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta
3 February، 2018
Putin, Nazarbayev: Sochi Congress outcomes would help settle crisis in Syria
3 February، 2018
Guterres: Syrian National Dialogue Congress will contribute positively to Geneva talks
2 February، 2018
Cuba, Syria to enhance students’ cooperation
2 February، 2018
Syria welcomes outcomes of Syrian National Dialogue Congress
1 February، 2018
Foreign Ministry: Any foreign military presence on Syrian territories, without Syria approval, is an aggression and occupation
1 February، 2018
WHO provides USD 1 million medical grant to Children’s Hospital in Damascus
4 February، 2018
Cabinet calls for developing tourism & services plan for Arwad Island
4 February، 2018
Update-15 civilians injured in shelling attacks on Harasta suburb and Esh al-Warwar neighborhood
4 February، 2018
Temperatures above average from 5 to 7 degrees
4 February، 2018
Patriarch Aphrem II visits churches and mosques in Deir Ezzor
3 February، 2018
Russian humanitarian aid distributed among 400 families in Mothbeen village, Daraa
3 February، 2018
Small Projects Forum builds children’s character and hones their talents
3 February، 2018
UN concerned about civilians’ situation in Afrin
1 February، 2018
Lavrov : Results of Sochi Congress would help revitalize Geneva political process
1 February، 2018
Russia: The US killed JIM on the use of chemical weapons in Syria
1 February، 2018
Zakharova: Sochi decisions will help find political solution to the crisis in Syria
31 January، 2018
Putin: implementing results of Sochi’s congress to enhance Syrian political settlement
31 January، 2018
Putin: Only Syrian people have the right to self-determination, circumstances suitable to end crisis
30 January، 2018
Guterres reiterates positive stance towards Syrian National Dialogue Congress
30 January، 2018
Premier Khamis: Organizing expos reflects recovery of Syrian industry
4 February، 2018
Cabinet calls for developing tourism & services plan for Arwad Island
4 February، 2018
Syrian-Russian Forum to be launched on Feb 27 in Moscow
4 February، 2018
Syria, Iran ink minutes on enhancing cooperation in pharmaceutical sector
4 February، 2018
Aleppo Governor inspects work in al-Ramouseh industrial area
3 February، 2018
4th Khan al-Harir expo kicks off with participation of more than 160 companies
2 February، 2018
Khan al-Harir fashion and textiles expo kicks off Friday
2 February، 2018
4 February، 2018
2018-02-04
