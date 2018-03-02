Army restores new villagers in countryside of Idleb and Hama, foils attempt to smuggle weapons to gunmen in Talbiseh

Provinces, SANA- Units of the Syrian Arab army carried out a military operation against the remnants of Daesh terrorist organization in the northeast of Hama city during which they seized control of the villages of Abyan, Abu Al-Qusour and Telal Talihan.

A military source told SANA that the operation resulted in killing and injuring a number of terrorists and destroying their hideouts and weapons.

He pointed out that the engineering elements canvassed the liberated area and cleared it completely of mines and booby traps.

On Friday, army units regained control over the villages of Abyan, Jib Zureik, Abu Khandeq Janoubi and Mazra’et al-Aw in the northeastern countryside of Hama, eradicating the last terrorist groups and destroying their weapons.

In Idleb Province, the army, continuing its operations to eradicate the last gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra terroristsin the southeastern countryside of Idleb, took control of Maasran village, a military source said to SANA, adding that heavy losses were inflicted upon the terrorist organization in personnel and weapons.

SANA’s reporter said that an army unit, along with allied forces, launched a military operation on Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ positions in Tal Touqan village, about 15 km to the west of Abu Dahour airport.

The reporter added that the operation ended up with seizing full control of the village after eliminating terrorists and dismantling the explosive devices and mines planted heavily in the civilians’ houses and agricultural lands.

With regaining control over Tal Touqan village, which is located on the road between Abu Dahour town and Saraqeb, the Syrian Army achieves a new step towards tightening its grip on the hideouts of Jabhat al-Nusra in the strategic city of Saraqeb. The terrorist organization turned Saraqeb to be their main position to plan and carry out their attacks.

The reporter mentioned that the air force destroyed a convoy of military vehicles for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists including tanks and cars equipped with different machine guns in the east of Saraqeb on Aleppo-Idleb road.

The reporter said that the army cut off the terrorists’ movement routs between Saraqeb and Maaret al-Nu’man and this increased the state of confusion and collapse in the ranks of al-Nusra terrorists and its affiliated Takfiri groups.

In Homs, the army units seized a large quantity of weapons prepared to be smuggled to the armed groups in Talbiseh, in Homs northern countryside.

According to a field commander, an army unit ambushed a terrorist group while smuggling a quantity of weapons from Izz al-Din town to Talbiseh, about 13 km north of Homs city.

The field commander said that a member of the terrorist group was killed as an army unit pursued the other members who fled away towards Izz al-Din village, leaving behind a quantity of weapons and ammunition.

