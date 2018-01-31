A child killed, material damage caused due to shelling attacks in Damascus Countryside and Hama

Damascus Countryside, SANA-A child was killed due to terrorist attack with artillery’s shells on Sa’Sa town in the southwestern part of Damascus Countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra positioned in Masehara village in the eastern countryside of Quneitra targeted with artillery the town of Sa’Sa, causing the death of a six-year-old child.

Army units, operating in the area, responded to the attack, inflicting losses upon terrorists’ ranks and destroying their fortified positions.

Earlier, the armed groups targeted Damascus International Airport and Harasta Suburb with seven shells, causing only material damage.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that two mortar shells fired by armed groups positioned in some areas of Eastern Ghouta fell in Damascus International Airport, causing no damage.

Five more shells were fired by the armed groups on citizens’ houses in Harasta Suburb, causing material damage to properties, the source added.

In a response to the attacks, units of the Syrian Arab Army struck the areas from where those shells were launched in the Eastern Ghouta, destroying a number of launching pads and inflicting losses upon the armed groups.

Later, SANA’s reporter in Hama said terrorist organizations positioned in al-Latamina in the northwestern countryside of Hama fired a number of shells on Asila village in the western countryside of Hama, causing material damage to citizens’ properties.

Manar