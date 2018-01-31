De Mistura: Sochi Congress contributes to supporting Geneva talks

Sochi, SANA – UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura stressed the importance of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held recently in Sochi in supporting Geneva talks.

In a statement following the conclusion of the Sochi Congress on Tuesday, De Mistura thanked the forum for its contribution to the Geneva talks.

De Mistura added that the constitutional committee will include representatives of the Syrian government and other parties

Participants in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress have agreed to establish a constitutional committee, which comprises 150 delegates who were elected at the forum.

