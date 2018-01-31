Syrian national dialogue congress approves missions of committee tasked with discussing current constitution

Sochi, SANA-Participants in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress of Sochi approved Tuesday the missions of committee tasked with discussing the current constitution by a majority of votes.

The purpose of the committee is to discuss the current constitution. It comprises of 150 members who are delegates to the Congress.

Agreement has been made that the rate at the Committee to discuss the current constitution is two-thirds supported by the government and one-third for the other sides.

The Committee’s chairman, his deputy and the secretary would be chosen by the committee.

Shaza/Mazen