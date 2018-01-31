Syrian national dialogue congress approves missions of committee tasked with discussing current constitution

30 January، 2018

Sochi, SANA-Participants in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress of Sochi approved Tuesday the missions of committee tasked with discussing the current constitution by a majority of votes.

The purpose of the committee is to discuss the current constitution. It comprises of 150 members who are delegates to the Congress.

Agreement has been made that the rate at the Committee to discuss the current constitution is two-thirds supported by the government and one-third for the other sides.

The Committee’s chairman, his deputy and the secretary would be chosen by the committee.

Shaza/Mazen

 

Check Also

De Mistura: Sochi Congress contributes to supporting Geneva talks

Sochi, SANA – UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura stressed the importance of …

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the softwarethemetf
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved