Vienna, SANA-UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said he is optimistic about the Syrian talks to be held on Thursday in the Austrian Capital of Vienna.

“Definitely I am optimistic because it is the only way to be at such moments,” de Mistura added on Wednesday, adding that “it is a very, very critical moment.”

Both the Syrian government and the opposition will be represented by full delegations, the Envoy said.

Manar/Mazen