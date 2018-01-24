Syria condemns US and French lies and allegations about use of chemical weapons

Damascus, SANA – Syria condemns the lies and allegations made by the US State Secretary and French Foreign Minister about the use of chemical weapons, which are part of the methodical policy against Syria, an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Wednesday.

The source asserted that Syria has always been fully cooperative and provided all that is necessary to conduct an unbiased, objective, and professional investigation into the use of chemical weapons, while the West was the one to obstruct this investigation and exercised various types of pressure on investigation teams to politicize it, because a transparent and objective investigation would not serve the West’s agenda in Syria; rather it will reveal its confirmed collusion with terrorist groups by covering up those groups’ use of chemical weapons in order to accuse the Syrian government of their use.

The source said that the history of the US and its Western cohorts is rife with such lies and fabrications, and what happened in Iraq hasn’t been forgotten.

Those who promote and fabricate such lies and overstep the jurisdiction of the relevant international organizations and pressure them to serve their own agenda have no credibility or any moral and legal criteria to appoint themselves judges; rather they are the ones who should be accused and held accountable for their lies and crimes, the source affirmed.

The source added that Raqqa city is a living testimony to the barbaric crimes of the West which is intent on destroying Syria and shedding Syrian blood.

The source went on to say that it’s hardly surprising to see the Western states hostile towards Syria spouting such accusations and fabricated lies just a few days before the convening of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, as these states have always done that prior to any political initiative is held in a bid to obstruct any effort that would contribute to finding a way out of the crisis in Syria.

Hazem Sabbagh