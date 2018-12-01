Lavrov, Zarif discuss ways to solve crisis in Syria politically

Moscow, SANA- Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, discussed with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the situation in Syria and ways to solve crisis in it politically.

“Lavrov and Zarif, in their telephone conversation on Friday, exchanged views on the situation in Syria as the date of holding Syrian National Dialogue Conference scheduled for in Russia’s Sochi, approaches” Russian Foreign Ministry statement said.

The focus, according to the statement, was laid on finding a political solution on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254 under the auspices of the United Nations.

Earlier, Lavrov, during his meeting with Zarif in Moscow, said the Syrian National Dialogue Congress scheduled to be held on January 29-30 would prepare appropriate circumstances for successful talks on Syria in Geneva.

Ghossoun/