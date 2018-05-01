Iranian demonstrators denounce riot acts, support Iranian leadership

Tehran, SANA- Millions of Iranians have staged nationwide mass rallies to show support for the Iranian leadership, denounce the recent wave of unrest that hit some areas in the country and to reject the foreign interference.

The demonstrators took to the streets of several Iranian cities and towns, including Mashhad, Neishaboor, Birjand, Shiraz, Yasouj, Isfahan, Yazd and other cities.

The demonstrators shouted slogans that renew support to the Iranian leadership and call for punishing the vandals who caused the damage to public properties.

They also expressed discontent over the seditious schemes hatched by the US, Israeli entity and Saudi regime.

Shaza/Ghossoun