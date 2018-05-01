Update-Two civilians killed, 24 others injured due to shelling attacks in Damascus and its Countryside

Damascus, SANA – Two civilians were killed and 24 others were injured on Thursday due to shelling attacks in Damascus and its Countryside.

A girl was killed and her mother and sister were seriously injured when armed groups, positioned in Eastern Ghouta, fired a shell on Harasta Suburb, a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said.

Earlier, a source at Damascus Police Command stated that the armed groups fired a mortar shell that fell before one of the bread plants in al-Amara neighborhood, claiming the life of a woman, injuring 22 civilians and causing material damages.

Units of the Syrian army responded to the attack by striking the areas from which the mortar shell was fired, destroying a number of launching pads and inflecting heavy losses among the armed groups’ ranks.

Maya Dayoub/ Manar al-Freih