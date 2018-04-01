Mikdad: Failure of enemies’ plots in Syria pushed them to stir riots in Iran

Damascus, SANA- Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad said that the failure of enemies’ plots in Syria pushed them to move the war into the Islamic Republic of Iran and support acts the riot on its soil.

“Syria has confidence in the ability of the Iranian leadership and people to thwart the US- Zionist conspiracy and continue its prominent role in supporting the just causes, Mikdad said during a meeting with an Iranian Parliamentary delegation on Wednesday.

Deputy Chairman of Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Association, Ahmad Salek said that the visit affirms the unity and solidarity between the Syrian and Iranian states in the face of the Zionist entity and its tools in the region.

“The defeat of Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization on the Syrian and Iraqi territories does not mean that terrorism will be completely eradicated in light of the continued support of extremist ideology by US and Israel in the region, Salek added.

Syria and Iran seeks to enhance their strategic relations, Mikdad told reporters after the meeting, saying that the will of the resistance would put an end to the Zionist and US delusions and schemes aimed at fragmenting the region, weakening the resistance axis, and creating the appropriate atmosphere for the implementation of aggressive policies.

Mikdad stressed Syria’s conviction that the final solution to the crisis in the country is “a political solution that should be based on respect for the will of the Syrians without any external interference in their domestic affairs and guaranteeing the unity of the Syrian territories.”

He reiterated Syria’s condemnation of the riots carried out by groups backed by the US and others to disrupt the security and stability of Iran.

Manar/Mazen