A citizen injured, material damage caused due to shelling attacks on Harasta Suburb

Damascus Countryside, SANA- Armed groups violated again the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta through shelling Harasta residential Suburb in Damascus Countryside.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command told SANA that the armed groups fired two rocket shells on Harasta Suburb, injuring a civilian and causing material damage to a number of citizens’ houses and properties.

Earlier the source said that armed groups, positioned in Eastern Ghouta, fired a mortar shell that fell on Harasta residential Suburb, causing only material damage to the place.

SANA reporter said that in a response to the attack, army units conducted concentrated and precise bombardments on the areas from which the mortar shell was fired in the depth of the Eastern Ghouta, destroying a number of mortar launching pads.

