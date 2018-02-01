A citizen injured, material damage caused due to shelling attacks on Harasta Suburb

2 January، 2018

Damascus Countryside, SANA- Armed groups violated again the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta through shelling Harasta residential Suburb in Damascus Countryside.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command told SANA that the armed groups fired two rocket shells on Harasta Suburb, injuring a civilian and causing material damage to a number of citizens’ houses and properties.

Earlier the source said that armed groups, positioned in Eastern Ghouta, fired a mortar shell that fell on Harasta residential Suburb, causing only material damage to the place.

SANA reporter said that in a response to the attack, army units conducted concentrated and precise bombardments on the areas from which the mortar shell was fired in the depth of the Eastern Ghouta, destroying a number of mortar launching pads.

