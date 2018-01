Hasaka, SANA-68 persons, who didn’t join the military service or deserters, had their legal status settled in Hasaka city on Tuesday.

A source at the center of local reconciliation Committee, which is affiliated to the army, told SANA that 19 persons who didn’t join the military service or deserters have their legal status settled on Tuesday, bringing the total number of those who have had their status settled to 68 until now.

Manar al-Freih/Mazen