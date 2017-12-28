Kidnapped people and humanitarian cases, held by armed groups in eastern Ghouta, freed

Damascus Countryside, SANA – The concerned authorities freed a number of kidnapped people, including two children, who were previously kidnapped by the armed groups from different areas.

SANA delegate to al-Wafedeen Camp, on the outskirts of the eastern Ghouta, said that as part of the agreement to evacuate the kidnapped people and humanitarian cases detained by the armed groups in the eastern Ghouta, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday night managed to free ten kidnapped persons including two children.

Earlier, six kidnapped persons were freed in the framework of the same agreement.

According the delegate a number of patients have been evacuated from eastern Ghouta to hospitals in Damascus for treatment as the operation of freeing kidnapped people and evacuation of patients is continuous.

Ghossoun/