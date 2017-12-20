Army advances in Idleb southern Countryside, destroys Jabhat al-Nusra position in Hama countryside

Idleb, Hama- SANA -The Army units, backed by air force, continued their military operations against Jabhat al-Nasra and other groups affiliated to it in a number of villages and towns on both sides of the administrative border between Hama and Idleb, inflicting heavy losses upon them in the personnel and equipment.

SANA reporter in Hama said that Army units, in cooperation with the popular defense group, carried out intensive operations during which they clashed with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and advanced into the village of Rawaida, killing and wounding a number of terrorists and destroying their weapons.

The engineering units found a series of tunnels used by terrorist groups and seized two mortars and more than 25 shells in the village.

Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ gatherings in Abou al-Gher village were also targeted where a number of them were killed or injured as their weapons were destroyed.

In the northern countryside of Hama, the Syrian military aircrafts destroyed one of the most important positions for Jabhat al-Nusra called the “cave” in Kafr Zeita town, as their movements and gatherings in the vicinity of Latamneh town were targeted. Many terrorists were killed and injured. Anas Abdul Qudous Beydoun and Mohammed Abdul Hamid Korge were identified among the killed terrorists.

Ghossoun/