Update-Army retakes Tal al-Zayat in Damascus countryside, eliminats Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Hama countryside

Provinces, SANA_Army units, in coordination with popular defense groups, regained full control over Tal al-Zayat in Damascus southwestern countryside on Saturday after eradicating Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.

SANA’s reporter said that the army units, over the past hours, launched wide military operation against Jabhat al-Nusra fortified position in south and east of Tal al-Zayat and al-Zaher al-Aswad.

The reporter added that the army units are continuing the military operations in the direction of al-Zaher al-Aswad amid collapse within terrorists’ ranks as huge number of them fled away towards Bait Jinn.

According to reporter, the army’s advance in the direction of Tal al-Zayat and Tal al-Zaher al-Aswad will lead to the full control of the army over a series of hills and more than 10 kms.

Army units have carried out precise military operations against Jabhat al-Nusra gatherings in the northeastern countryside of Hama.

SANA reporter said that army units, in cooperation with the popular defense groups, engaged in violent clashes with terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra in the vicinity of al-Zahra and al-Hawiyah farms in the northwest of of al-Zafariya town on the administrative border between Hama and Idleb provinces.

The reporter added that the clashes resulted in the elimination of a number of Jabahat al-Nusra terrorists and the destruction of weapons and equipment were in their possession.

Maya Dayyoub/Ghossoun