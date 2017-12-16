Hundreds of Syrians and Palestinians show solidarity with al-Quds, denounce Trump’s decision

Damascus Countryside, SANA_ Demonstrations and protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem)as the capital of the Israeli occupation entity and the transfer of the US embassy to it continue.

In Damascus Countryside, hundreds of Syrians and Palestinians took to streets on Friday in Jaramana city, Dwail’a, and Khan Danoun in Damascus Countryside to show solidarity with al-Quds city and denounce Trump’s decision on it.

The demonstrators affirmed that al-Quds city will ever remain Arabic, expressing their full solidarity with the Palestinian people against the US decision, describing it as a “blatant violation of international laws and norms.”

They also called for stopping all forms of normalization and communication with the entity of occupation and boycotting US and Israeli goods.

Manar/Ghossoun