Army seizes control over strategic hills in Beit Jinn Farm, Damascus countryside

Damascus, SANA- Army units, in cooperation with the popular defense groups, continued operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and seized full control over a number of strategic hills northeast of Beit Jann farm in Damascus countryside.

SANA reporter said that the army units carried out, over the last two days, intensive operations and artillery strikes against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ gatherings and fortified positions, establishing control over al-Taleh al-Beidaa, al-Tal al-Ahmar, Tal al-Maqtol al-Gharbi in the northeastern part of Beit Jinn Farm after eliminating a number of terrorists and destroying their weapons and munitions.

The reporter said that the army units are now about 1 km away from Beit Jinn Farm as they tighten the noose on terrorists from the northeastern part.

Shaza/Ghossoun