Army continues hunting down al-Nusra terrorists in Hama countryside

Hama, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units achieved new advances during their continued operations to eradicate terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra from the northeastern countryside of Hama.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army units, in cooperation with the popular defense groups, carried out special operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in the northeastern countryside of Hama, restoring control over al-Zafirya village and al-Barmil Hill adjacent to the southeastern countryside of Idleb.

The reporter added that the army units have also established fire control over the villages of al-Zahraa and Tal Khanzir towards al-Meshirfa/Abu Dali road after killing and injuring a number of al-Nusra’s terrorists, pointing out that the army units are currently reinforcing their positions in the area and dismantling mines and IEDs planted by terrorists.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh