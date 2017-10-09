Army reaches Regiment 137 and al-Panorama in Deir Ezzor Countryside, regains control over news areas in Homs countryside

Deir Ezzor/ Homs, SANA- The Syrian Arab Army units operating on the axis of al-Sukhneh-Deir Ezzor on Sunday reached the Regiment 137 and the area of al-Panorama after inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in the personnel and equipment.

A military source told SANA that army units, in cooperation with the allies’ forces, reached the Regiment 137 and the area of al-Panorama after engaging in violent clashes with ISIS terrorists as scores of terrorists were killed and injured.

The source added that the operations of the army resulted in expanding the area over which the army established control along with dismantling the landmines and the car bombs planted by ISIS terrorists at the International Highway in a step towards opening it for the traffic.

In the same context, army units carried out a special operation and were able to cordon off scores of ISIS terrorists and several sites in the surroundings of al-Taim oil field.

Meanwhile, SANA’s reporter said that army units expanded the safe area around Deir Ezzor Airport few hours after meeting the guards of the Airport and breaking the siege imposed by ISIS terrorists on the Airport and the neighboring residential areas.

The reporter added that the army in cooperation with the allies and the supporting forces which entered the Airport on Saturday evening carried out intensive operations against the ISIS gatherings and positions and established control over the battalions of Sriti and al-Haras al-Jumhouri and the areas of the factories and al-Maqaber “cemeteries” and they expanded the safe area around the military airport and the neighborhoods of al-Tahtouh and Hrabesh.

The army engineering units are currently dismantling the landmines planted by ISIS terrorists at the sides of the road connecting the Airport and Deir Ezzor City and they are preparing for receiving the aids through the land roads to the Airport and the civilians in the neighborhoods of Hrabesh and al-Tahtouh, according to the reporter.

Meanwhile, civil sources from Deir Ezzor countryside confirmed that large groups of ISIS terrorists including some of their prominent leaders fled away.

The sources added that ISIS terrorist organization ousted a number of its leaders from their posts and it executed about 27 of its terrorists on charges of mass escape from the city of Al-Bukmal and the villages of Hasrat, al-Jalaa and al-Salihyia.

Homs

SANA’s reporter said that Army units regained control over the villages of Rahhoum, Abu Hawadid, and al-Fao Shawish in the area of Jib al-Jarrah in the eastern countryside of Homs central Province.

