More than 4 million students head to their schools in beginning of new school year

Provinces, SANA- More than 4 million students headed for their schools on Wednesday with the beginning of the new school year 2017-2018 after the Ministry of Education finished its preparations to receive them.

During inspecting a number of schools in Quneitra, Education Minister Hazwan al-Waz said that the ministry rehabilitated 1373 schools, and that work is underway to rehabilitate 104 schools.

He noted that schools were equipped with 143 prefabricated classrooms and that about 20 rooms are currently under construction.

Last week, Education Ministry, in cooperation with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), launched “Back to School” campaign through all media outlets to encourage families to send their children to schools in addition to the distribution of school bags to students.