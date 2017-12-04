Army destroys terrorists’ positions and vehicles kills scores of them in different areas across the country

Provinces, SANA- Army and Armed Forces units carried out intensive bombardments against gatherings and

supply routes of ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra in the eastern and northern countryside of Homs central province.

A military source told SANA that army units carried out special operations, destroying a number of ISIS dens and vehicles and killing a number of terrorists in al-Mshairfeh al-Janoubieh village, al-Bardeh area, to the south of Palmyra and to the east of al-Qaryatain village in the eastern countryside.

In the northern countryside, a large number of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were killed and others were injured and their arms and vehicles were destroyed in intensive bombardments carried out by

army units against their gatherings and positions in Bourj Qa’ai village, in the surroundings of al-Rastan city and to the southwest of Talbisa town.

Damascus Countryside

An Army and Armed Forces unit killed 7 ISIS terrorists and destroyed a machinegun nest in Kassaret Ez Eddin in al-Dumair area in Damascus eastern countryside.

Daraa

An army unit killed scores of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and destroyed their arms and vehicles in Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa southern province.

Deir Ezzor

Army units directed intensive strikes on gatherings and axes of ISIS terrorist organization in al-Arfi and al-Hawika neighborhoods, the area surrounding Deir Ezzor Airport, Hawijit Saqr and in al-Boghilia village in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Eight terrorists were killed, others were injured and a truck was destroyed due to the strikes.