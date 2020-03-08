Aleppo-Damascus Int’l Highway reopened

Monday / 9 / 03 / 2020
Syrian Arab News Agency S A N A
Syria and the World
Remarkable participation of Syrian companies in Cairo Fashion & Tex exhibition
8 March، 2020
Khoury: US, Turkish regime and Israeli entity’s practices against Syria contradict with international law and UN Charter
7 March، 2020
President al-Assad and President Putin discuss developments in Syria during phone call
6 March، 2020
Okamura: Turkish attacks on Syrian lands a flagrant violation of international law
5 March، 2020
Vershinin , Haddad discus developments of situation in Syria
4 March، 2020
Al-Moallem receives UNWFP and UNICEF delegations
4 March، 2020
Syria condemns behavior of thievery and banditry of US administration and Turkish regime after illegitimate infiltration of US officials into Idleb
4 March، 2020
Ministry of Transport: Flights from and to Doha suspended until further notice
9 March، 2020
Armenian Scouts thank Syria for condemning Armenian genocide
9 March، 2020
Turkey-backed terrorists continue to steal property of locals in Hasaka Countryside
9 March، 2020
Temperatures above average, skies clear in general
9 March، 2020
Cabinet follows up on preventative measures against Coronavirus
8 March، 2020
Boy injured in landmine blast in Eastern Ghouta
8 March، 2020
People of Golan affirm commitment to resistance and resilience against Israeli practices
8 March، 2020
Russian MoD: Terrorists breached cessation of hostilities 8 times during past 24 hours
8 March، 2020
Opinion poll: Majority of Turks reject their regime’s aggression on Syrian territories
8 March، 2020
Putin, Nazarbayev discuss situation in Syria
7 March، 2020
Erdogan admits to heavy losses in the hundreds among his occupying forces in Syria
6 March، 2020
Zakharova: Syria has full right to eliminate terrorists from its territories
6 March، 2020
President Putin announces agreement on cessation of hostilities in Idleb
5 March، 2020
Putin: Situations in Idleb become very tense, and entail direct dialogue with Turkish regime
5 March، 2020
Syrian companies participate in two exhibitions for clothes, textile machines in Cairo
6 March، 2020
Syria, China sign economic and technical cooperation agreement
4 March، 2020
Aromatic and medicinal herbs in Syria…Promising export opportunities
3 March، 2020
General Establishment of Railways: Aleppo-Damascus railway to be put into service in May
24 February، 2020
Cabinet approves comprehensive plan for development in various sectors in Aleppo
22 February، 2020
22 Syrian companies participate in Gulfood expo in Dubai
16 February، 2020
Economic governmental team discusses measures to facilitate importing basic materials
11 February، 2020
News Ticker
US occupation blockades al-Basira city in Deir Ezzor, people of Mohaimda protest against Qasad
Shaaban: Syria will continue the war against terrorism
Russian Coordination Center: Terrorists breached cessation of hostilities 6 times
Anti-air defenses in Lattakia destroy two drones coming from Idleb
President al-Assad and President Putin discuss developments in Syria during phone call
Daraa National Hospital Director: No Coronavirus cases at the hospital
President Putin announces agreement on cessation of hostilities in Idleb
President al-Assad : Erdogan fights beside terrorists out of his brotherhood ideology… Our military priority is Idleb as its liberation means that we move towards liberating the eastern regions-video
Al-Moallem receives UNWFP and UNICEF delegations
Syria condemns behavior of thievery and banditry of US administration and Turkish regime after illegitimate infiltration of US officials into Idleb
Aleppo-Damascus Int’l Highway reopened
8 March، 2020
2020-03-08
yara
