Army units continue to advance in several towns and villages in Idleb and Aleppo countryside

Idleb, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units continued their operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in several directions in Aleppo southern countryside and Idleb northeastern countryside, advancing in several villages and towns after targeting terrorists’ bases and fortifications.

SANA reporter said that the Army units advancing from Idleb countryside made progress in the direction of Rasm al-Sahriej and Kousina towns in Aleppo southern countryside after targeting Jabhat al-Nusra’s terrorists in these two towns with concentrated rocket strikes.

Meanwhile other Army units advanced in Mariodah, Makehala, Khurbat al-Kousa and Hwir al-Eiss after intensive operations against the terrorist organizations there, inflicting losses in personnel and equipment upon them.

The reporter added that the Army units operating in Aleppo southern countryside advanced in al-Eiss town and its strategic hill after concentrated strikes which destroyed the terrorists’ fortifications and bases.

The reporter went on to say that the Army units carried out rocket and artillery strikes targeting the movements of the terrorists’ vehicles in the surrounding of Taftanaz and Sermin in the northeast and east of Idleb city, destroying the Takfiri organizations’ reinforcements which they had attempted to send into battle.

The reporter added that the new progress achieved by the Army expanded its fire control over large stretches of the Aleppo/Hama international highway.

Baraa Ali / Hazem Sabbagh