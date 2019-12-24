Army’s air defenses down a drone for terrorist organizations in Hama countryside

Hama, SANA- Syrian Arab army’s air defenses on Tuesday downed a drone belonging to terrorist organizations in al-Sqailbiyeh city in the northwestern countryside of Hama province.

SANA’s reporter said that Syrian Arab Army ‘s air defenses downed a drone laden with six bombs prepared to be detonated belonging to the terrorist organizations in the airspace of al-Sqailbiyeh city in the northwestern countryside of Hama province.

Last night, the army’s air defenses downed a drone belonging to the terrorist organizations which attempted to approach Hama Military Airport and other drones in Jableh city and prevented them from carrying out their aggressions.

H. Zain/ R. al-Jazaeri