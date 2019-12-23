After fierce battles, Jirjanaz strategic town is under control of Syrian Arab army

Idleb, SANA –Units of the Syrian Arab army cleared up Jirjanaz strategic town in Idleb south-eastern countryside after fierce battles against terrorist organizations positioned in the town to the east of Hama-Ma’arat al-Numan highway.

SANA reporter said that the army units, advancing from the east, carried on fierce battles against terrorist organizations positioned in the town to the east of Hama-Ma’arat al-Numan highway and entered the town from many axes.

The reporter added that the battles ended up with establishing control on the town after destroying dens and centers of terrorists and inflicting them heavy losses.

Earlier, units of the army cleared up a number of new villages in Idleb southeastern countryside.

The villages are Khirbat al-Sirwani, Khibat Ma’arata, Fa’aloul, al-Haditah and Abu Dafnah after fierce battles against terrorists that inflicted them heavy losses in personnel and equipment.

Hazem/Mazen Eyon