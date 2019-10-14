People in Tal Tamr town in northwestern Hasaka welcome Syrian Army units

Monday / 14 / 10 / 2019
Syrian Arab News Agency S A N A
Syria and the World
Syria and Serbia discuss bolstering parliamentary relations
13 October، 2019
Velayati underlines necessity of withdrawal of all illegitimate foreign troops from Syria
13 October، 2019
A stand in front of Turkish regime’s embassy in Tunisia in protest against its aggression on Syrian territory
13 October، 2019
Protests in Hasaka and Qamishli condemning Turkish aggression on Syrian territories
11 October، 2019
Union of Arab Students condemns Turkish regime aggression on Syrian territories
11 October، 2019
Sabbagh: Syria will continue to cooperate with fact-finding mission
9 October، 2019
Ala: Syria concentrates on the return of refugees to their areas
9 October، 2019
Local
People of Daraa protest Turkish aggression on Syrian territory
14 October، 2019
People’s Assembly discusses performance of Education Ministry
14 October، 2019
Turkish regime continues aggression, launches offensive on towns in Hasaka countryside
14 October، 2019
Monday weather: Thundershowers expected over some areas in afternoon
14 October، 2019
Syrian Army enters Tal Tamr in Hasaka countryside, towns in Raqqa countryside
14 October، 2019
Army units move north to confront Turkish aggression on Syrian territory, Hasaka locals celebrate
14 October، 2019
Turkish warplanes commit new massacre in Ras al-Ayn
13 October، 2019
Arab, International
UN Chief: Turkish aggression on Syrian lands forced 160 thousand person to leave home
14 October، 2019
Peskov: Moscow calls for avoiding any action that hinders political solution in Syria
14 October، 2019
EU denounces Turkish aggression on Syrian territory
14 October، 2019
Rouhani: Turkish aggression on Syria unacceptable
14 October، 2019
Demonstrations in Washington, European capitals in condemnation of Turkish offensive on Syrian territory
13 October، 2019
Spain rejects Turkish offensive on Syrian territories
13 October، 2019
Germany halts its arms export to Turkey over aggression on Syria
13 October، 2019
Business & Finance
Biopesticide plant in Hama put into service
6 October، 2019
Cotton Festival resumes activities in Aleppo again
4 October، 2019
Petroleum Ministry declares putting Deir Attyieh gas well into service
29 September، 2019
Ninety companies take part in Syria Expo for men clothing
28 September، 2019
Updated- Syria, Iran discuss developing joint strategic economic cooperation
25 September، 2019
Syria, Iran to boost cooperation in oil, gas and industry sectors
24 September، 2019
Syria takes part in Iran Plast 2019 Expo
22 September، 2019
Culture & Arts
Sports
Tourism & Society
Health & Environment
Education
Reports
Expatriates
News Ticker
Army units move north to confront Turkish aggression on Syrian territory, Hasaka locals celebrate
Turkish warplanes commit new massacre in Ras al-Ayn
Three Turkish soldiers killed, six others injured in the aggression on Syrian lands
UN: Turkish aggression forced thousands of people to leave home
Mikdad: Turkish aggression is an invasion of Syrian territories… Syrian Army ready to confront all challenges
Syria beats Maldives 2-1 in World Cup and Asia finals qualifications
Foreign Ministry: Syria will confront the Turkish aggression with all methods
Turkish regime goes too far in its aggression on Hasaka, Raqqa and penetrates into Ras al-Ayn
Update-Turkish aggression on Qamishli, Ras al-Ayn and Dirbasyah in Hasaka countryside.. 8 civilians martyred
Sabbagh: Syria will continue to cooperate with fact-finding mission
SANA reporter: Units of Syrian Army enter Manbij city in Aleppo north-eastern countryside
People in Tal Tamr town in northwestern Hasaka welcome Syrian Army units
14 October، 2019
2019-10-14
ghossoun
