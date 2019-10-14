Breaking News SANA reporter: Units of Syrian Army enter Manbij city in Aleppo north-eastern countryside

People in Tal Tamr town in northwestern Hasaka welcome Syrian Army units

14 October، 2019

Syrian Arab Army units enter Tal Tamr in Hasaka countryside to face Turkish aggression

