Zarif underlines need for respecting Syria’s sovereignty

7 October، 2019

Tehran, SANA-Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif underlined on Monday the need for respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and combating terrorism on its lands.

“Restoring security, stability to Syrian and fighting terrorism on its territory is dependent on the respect for its sovereignty, Zarif said in a comment posted on Twitter.

He added that the US is an occupation frivolous power, and depending on it to guarantee security is useless.

Zarif said on Sunday that terrorism has no place in the region.

Mazen

 

 

