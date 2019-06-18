Locals in al-Wadihi village narrate details of massacre committed by al-Nusra terrorists against their village

Aleppo, SANA- In line with their Takfiri and dark mentality and in accordance with the plans of their operators abroad, terrorists have expanded the scope of their attacks against safe areas in the surroundings of their strongholds committing a new massacre against civilians in al-Wadihi village in Aleppo southern countryside.

Shells fired by vengeful terrorists on Monday evening fell over safe civilians and their houses in al-Wadihi village adding to the terrorists’ bloody record a new massacre against civilians which claimed the lives of 12 and injured more than 16 while they were attending a wedding ceremony in the village.

Locals in the village describe the state of panic which prevailed the village due to the falling shells fired by “Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorists who are backed by Erdogan’s regime in Ankara.

Bodies of the martyrs and the injured were everywhere in the alleys of the village as they victims fell while they were trying to flee when the roaring of the first shell was heard.

The locals noted that many children and women were among the causalities, adding that their village was targeted with more than 15 shells.

They told SANA reporter that the shells fell randomly in less than two minutes claiming the lives of scores and injuring others, in addition to causing huge destruction to the locals’ houses, cars and properties, in addition to the public properties such as the health center and the mosque of the village and the roads.

The attack was launched by “Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorists who are positioned in Aleppo western countryside from the direction of Khan Touman town and al-Rashidin.

Terrorist groups, mostly affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization spread in the western and southwestern countryside of Aleppo province and they attack the residential neighborhoods in the city, the villages and the safe neighboring towns claiming the lives of scores of civilians and injuring others.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri