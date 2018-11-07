Humanitarian aid delivery completed at al-Rukban Camp in al-Tanf area

Damascus, SANA – The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) organization and the UN have completed the delivery of medical and relief supplies which are enough to meet the needs of 50 thousand persons at al-Rukban Camp in al-Tanf area, southeast Homs Countryside on the Syrian-Jordanian borders.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the organization noted that the SRAC teams have completed delivery of humanitarian aid to displaced Syrians in al-Rukban Camp which have been distributed via authorized local committees.

It added that the vaccination campaign in the Camp continues for the fifth day in a row under the supervision of specialized medical team, and it includes vaccines against polio, measles, hepatitis and tuberculosis.

Last Saturday and in cooperation with the Syrian government, a humanitarian convoy of 78 trucks loaded with relief items, food materials and medical supplies entered al-Rukban Camp. It was accompanied by 107 SARC volunteers and a specialized medical.

R.Raslan/Mazen