Deir Ezzor, SANA- Authorities found a cache of US-made ammunition and weapons left behind by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in al-Mayadeen in Deir Ezzor countryside.

SANA reporter said that during combing operations to cleanse the liberated areas from terrorism, the authorities uncovered a cache contains 450,000 bullets of US-made medium-caliber machineguns from Deash’s remnants in al-Mayadeen area in south east of Deir Ezzor.

Shaza