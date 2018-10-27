Putin: Establishing demilitarized zone in Idleb is temporary

Ankara, SANA- Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed at the end of the Istanbul quadripartite summit that the leaders of the participating states agreed on preserving the territorial integrity of Syria, and accomplishing the political settlement in accordance with Security Council resolution No.2254.

Putin’s statement came during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said that most of the Syrian territories have been liberated from terrorism, and the country has entered a stage of reconstruction process, affirming that the Syrians are the only ones who have the right to determine the future of Syria.

Putin stressed the importance of starting the work of committee for discussing the Syrian constitution before the end of 2018. He also stressed that it should be established without attempts to apply pressure on the Syrian government.

The Russian President also said that establishing a demilitarized zone in Idleb is a temporary procedure, and all terrorist organizations should be eliminated.

He noted that Russia will reserve the right of supporting the Syrian government to eliminate the terrorist hotbed in Idleb if terrorist organizations in that area continue obstructing the agreement there.

Putin underlined that Syrian government created conditions to facilitate the return of displaced people, calling on the international community to provide humanitarian aid to the Syrians and to facilitate their return.

Rana Youssef / Hazem Sabbagh