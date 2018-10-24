Khamis: Government to outline the urban project for Deir Ezzor, Mayadeen and Bou Kamal

Deir Ezzor/Raqqa-SANA- A government delegation, led by Prime Minister, Imad Khamis on Wednesday paid a visit to al-Mayadeen city in Deir Ezzor, inspecting the provided services for the return of citizens to the city after it had been liberated from terrorism.

The Premier listened to the citizens’ demands on accelerating to rehabilitation of schools and running the electricity power.

Later, Khamis inaugurated two projects, including the rehabilitation project of the third sector of irrigation projects in the right bank of the Euphrates basin with SYP 2 billion cost and the rehabilitation project of the fifth sector at SYP 1.2 billion.

Prime Minister also inaugurated al-Mayadeen water plant with a capacity of 650 cubic meters per hour , and water plants in al-Zabari, Sa’alu and al-Abd in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside.

He visited Sa’alu palm breeding center, which includes over 3500 palm trees and produces six varieties of dates produced by industrial pollination.

khamis affirmed during a meeting held with heads of service departments and civil activities at Deir Ezzor Municipality that the government is working to restore life to Deir Ezzor province through returning the displaced to their houses and villages, returning the economic and agricultural life cycle to the province, and activating all the state institutions to promote the social, service and economic situation in the city.

He called for caring about the human development and building Man through holding developmental projects and supporting families in need through small projects and planning the urban projects for Deir Ezzor, Mayadeen and Bou Kamal cities.

During the meeting, talks focused on the necessity for speeding up the reconstruction process of what has been destroyed by terrorism and compensating citizens who private properties were ruined by terrorist acts.

In Raqqa eastern countryside, Khamis and the accompanying delegation toured the liberated cities, met the families there and listened to needs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister held a meeting with the official and popular activities in Raqqa at the Party building in al-Sabkha, conveying to them the greetings and amity of President Bashar al-Assad and affirming that this visit comes to identify the situation of the liberated cities and towns and meet the needs of the families.

Khamis instructed the ministries concerned to allocate an amount of 2 billion SYP to carry out the planned projects.

Shaza/Mazen