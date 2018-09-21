Army tightens noose on Daesh terrorists in al-Safa hills in Sweida desert

Sweida, SANA-Army units tightened the noose on Daesh (ISIS) terrorists fortified in al-Safa hills deep into Sweida badiya (desert), killing and wounding many of their members.

The terrorists were left hemmed in after the army consolidated its points deep into the steepy rocky cliffs ringing al-Safa hills which are cleaved by holes, burrows and crevices that terrorists have been using for hiding, SANA reporter said.

The reporter added that the Syrian air force and artillery continued to pound terrorists’ fortification and dens in the area, killing a number of them and aborting infiltration attempts towards army positions.

Manal