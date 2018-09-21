Nasrallah: Sochi agreement on Idleb step towards political solution to crisis in Syria

Beirut, SANA- Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that the agreement announced in the Russian city of Sochi on Idleb is a step towards a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

In a speech marking the tenth night of Muharram in Beirut’s southern suburb on Wednesday, Nasrallah said “What was reached on Idleb is good and reasonable, but it depends on the outcomes, and the stance of Hezbollah towards this agreement is linked to the stance of the Syrian leadership.”

“The presence of Hezbollah in Syria is based on the need and the decision of the Syrian leadership,” Nasrallah added.

He indicated that the continuous Israeli aggressions on Syria are related to the fiasco of the US-Saudi-Israeli project in Syria, affirming at the same time that the resistance axis has put an end to these aggressions which have become unbearable anymore.

He added that the US which has created Daesh (ISIS) is moving it from one place to another, and it supports its remnants in some areas to the northeast of Syria.

He asserted that the most dangerous stage which the region went through is the stage of the Takfiri terrorist organizations which have been brought and supported by the US and its allies to stoke wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Regarding the return of the displaced Syrians to their country, Nasrallah said “every day, we discover that there are international and local bodies which encourage the Syrians not to return to their homeland.”

“Who’s in favor of a demographic change in Lebanon and Syria? We or the countries and political forces which are obstructing the return of the displaced.” he wondered.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri