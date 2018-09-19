Nebenzya: Agreement on Idleb emphasizes fighting terrorism in Syria

New York, SANA- Russia’s Permanent Representative at the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the agreement on Idleb in Sochi emphasizes the fight against terrorism in Syria and that the Syrians have the right to decide the future of their country in accordance with UN Security Council resolution no.2254.

At a UNSC session discussing on the situation in Syria, Nebenzya said that it is not acceptable to provide humanitarian assistance selectively and that Washington continues to prevent aid from entering al-Rukban Camp.

Manar/Mazen