Peskov: Putin, Merkel discuss situation in Syria in detail

19 August، 2018

Berlin, SANA – Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed during a meeting held in Berlin the situation in Syria and means of finding solutions to the crisis in it.

Russian Sputnik News Agency quoted Peskov as saying in a statement to journalists following the three-hour talks between Putin and Merkel that the Russian President called on European capitals to contribute to the return of the displaced Syrians to their country, adding that the dynamics of the refugee return process are developing gradually.

R. Milhem

Check Also

Premier Khamis visits Jdaidet Yabous border crossing, promises further facilitations for returnees

Damascus countryside, SANA-Prime Minister Imad Khamis visited Jdaidet Yabous center on the Syrian-Lebanese borders to …

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the softwarethemetf
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved