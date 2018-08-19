Peskov: Putin, Merkel discuss situation in Syria in detail

Berlin, SANA – Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed during a meeting held in Berlin the situation in Syria and means of finding solutions to the crisis in it.

Russian Sputnik News Agency quoted Peskov as saying in a statement to journalists following the three-hour talks between Putin and Merkel that the Russian President called on European capitals to contribute to the return of the displaced Syrians to their country, adding that the dynamics of the refugee return process are developing gradually.

R. Milhem