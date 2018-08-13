Cabinet approves rehabilitation plan for liberated areas in Daraa and Quneitra

Damascus, SANA – The Cabinet approved on Sunday a plan to develop legislations and make them clear and flexible to suit the requirements of post-war stage.

In its weekly session chaired by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, the Cabinet formed a work group from the Ministries of Justice, Finance, and Administrative Development along with the Planning and International Cooperation Authority and the Secretariat General of the Cabinet to develop the executive mechanisms for the development and modernization of legislations.

On another note, the Cabinet decided to start the executive plan to restore the basic services in the liberated areas in Daraa and Quneitra provinces which includes two levels: urgent and strategic.

The plan will involve the rehabilitation of the utilities of electricity, water, and communications in addition to repairing schools, health centers, police stations, and bread production plants in accordance to a specific timetable.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh