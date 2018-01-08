Army liberates al-Qasir village in Daraa countryside

Daraa, SANA- SANA reporter in Daraa said that army units clashed with the last gatherings of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in the village of al-Qasir as they continued to advance and they encircled the remnants of terrorists in the village where their last hotbeds were destroyed and the village was declared free of terrorism.

The reporter said that the break through units are hunting down the remnants of the Takfiri terrorists who fled away to the neighboring valleys as a state of collapse prevailed among them, meanwhile, the engineering units are combing the village.

R. Jazaeri/