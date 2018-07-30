Army restores control over al-Shajara town in Daraa, cuts off Daesh supply routes in al-Yarmouk basin

Daraa, SANA- Units of Syrian Arab Army liberated on Monday the town of al-Shajara in al-Yarmouk basin after eliminating the last Daesh (ISIS) gatherings in it.

SANA’s reporter in Daraa said that army units entered al-Shajara town in the northwestern countryside of Daraa from the direction of Abdin village in the southwest side of the town and Tal Ghitar and Ayn Ghazala to the east and northeast and engaged in fierce clashes with terrorists which ended by liberating the town.

Terrorists suffered heavy losses in the clashes.

Earlier, army units advanced in Abdin village to the west of al-Shajra town, the main bastion of the Takfiri organization in the area of al-Yarmouk basin.

SANA reporter in Daraa said that after army units established control on the villages of Saisoun, al-Awwam, Ain Hamata, Abu Raqqa, Abu Kharj, al-Nafa’a and al-Nafa’a dam, army units advanced from the northeastern direction towards Daesh fortified positions in Abdin village.

The reporter added that breakthrough groups are engaging in fierce clashes in the streets and entrances of Abdin village in parallel with continued clashes with the terrorist organization in the surroundings and outskirts of al-Shajara town and bombardments on terrorists’ positions and fortified dens in the surrounding area to cut the supply routes of terrorists from the villages of Kouya, Ma’aryia and Bait Arah, their last bastion in Daraa.

The reporter said that a state of collapse prevailed among terrorists after encircling them from three directions leading to the rest of villages and after inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment.

The reporter noted that the army engineering units continue to comb the villages and towns which have been liberated from terrorism over the past two days to remove the car bombs and the remnants of terrorists in order to preserve the lives of civilians who are returning to their farms and houses to start a new secure life.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal