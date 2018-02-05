Child martyred, seven others injured in landmine blast in Hasaka

Hasaka, SANA – A child was martyred on Wednesday and 7 others were injured in the blast of a landmine left behind by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists to the south of Hasaka City.

SANA’s reporter in Hasaka said that a landmine planted by Daesh terrorists at the outskirts of al-Nashwa al-Gharbyia neighborhood in the direction of the road of Abyiad-Abdulaziz Mountain went off while children were playing there, claiming the life of one of them and injuring 7 others, some of them sustaining injuries.

R. Jazaeri / Hazem Sabbagh