Two children martyred, 8 injured due to terrorist mortar attack on al-Qadam neighborhood

Damascus, SANA- Two children were martyred and eight others were injured due to a terrorist attack with a mortar shell on al-Qadam neighborhood in Damascus.

Dr. Muhannad Fallouh of Damascus Hospital said that the hospital received two martyred children and eight injured who sustained varying degrees of injuries to the limbs and abdomen, most of them children.

Earlier, a source at Damascus Police Command said that terrorists positioned in southern Damascus fired a mortar shell on Bayader Nader area in al-Qadam neighborhood on Friday, claiming the life of a civilian, injuring four others and causing material damage.

On Tuesday, five people were martyred and 22 others got injured when terrorists fired a mortar shell on a populated street in Nahr Aisha area in Damascus.

Since the end of last week, units of the Syrian Arab Army have been carrying out a large-scale military operation to root out the terrorist organizations from southern Damascus, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in lives and equipment.

The Army managed to achieve remarkable advances on various directions towards al-Hajar al-Aswad, southern Damascus.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal