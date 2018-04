Damascus, SANA – Five people were martyred and 22 others got injured when terrorists fired a mortar shell on Nahr Aisha neighborhood in Damascus.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA on Tuesday that terrorists positioned in southern Damascus fired a mortar shell on a populated street in Nahr Aisha area, claiming the lives of five people and injuring 22 others.

R. Milhem / Hazem Sabbagh