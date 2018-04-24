Anti-terrorism military operation continued in al-Hajar al-Aswad, trenches and tunnels destroyed

Damascus Countryside, SANA- Army units, backed by the air force, have launched intensive strikes on operations’ rooms and fortified positions of terrorist organizations and their ammo cashes in al-Hajar al-Aswad, south of Damascus, destroying many of them and the killing scores of terrorists.

The Syrian air force and artillery, SANA reporter said, directed on Tuesday intensive strikes on the so-called “security square” of terrorists in al-Hajar al-Aswad, destroying many vehicles and centers with all ammunition and equipment inside.

The reporter added that the ground units continued to advance from several directions after weakening terrorists’ defenses, cutting off their supply lines after fierce clashes in the farms located between al-Hajar al-Aswad Yalda and Babila .

During their ground operations to control the terrorists’ trenches and tunnels in the area, the army units of storming eliminated a group of fleeing terrorists.

The military operation is continued until the eradication of terrorism from the Western Ghouta and retaking control over southern Damascus and securing the surrounding neighborhoods, the reporter said.

The reporter added that a mortar shell launched by the terrorist organizations fell on al-Midan quarter, causing material damage but no casualties.

