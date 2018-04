Idleb, SANA – Two civilians were injured due to a sniper shooting attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on residential neighborhoods in the terrorist-besieged towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa in Idleb countryside.

Civil sources told SANA that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists positioned in Ma’retmisreen, Binnish, and Kafarouma on Wednesday targeted with sniper fire the citizens’ houses in the towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa, causing the injury of two civilians.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh