“Jaish al-Islam” terrorists in al-Dmair continue to hand over weapons prior to leaving for Jarablos

Damascus Countryside, SANA – “Jaish al-Islam” terrorists in al-Dmair town in al-Qalamoun area in Damascus Countryside on Wednesday continued to hand over their heavy and medium weapons as part of the agreement reached with the Syrian state.

The agreement, which was reached on Tuesday, stipulates for the terrorists to leave the town to Jarablos and resolving the status of those who wish to remain, after handing over their weapons.

On Tuesday, the terrorists handed over heavy and medium weapons including 5 machinegun-equipped vehicles, a BMP vehicle, an artillery piece, and rocket launchers.

SANA’s correspondent said that the number of terrorists that will leave al-Dmair is around 1500 in addition to their families, making the total number around 5000.

The correspondent added that Syrian Arab Army units will enter the town after the terrorists leave to demine it.

